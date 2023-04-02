England rolls out spring Covid booster vaccines

PTI

London, April 1

Around five million people in England will be eligible for a spring Covid booster vaccine, including over 75-year-olds, those with a weakened immune system and care home residents, the country's health service said on Saturday.

Those living in care homes will be prioritised and begin to receive vaccinations to protect against the severe effects of Covid-19 from Monday. The National Health Service (NHS) said others eligible could book in on the UK's National Booking Service or the NHS App from next Wednesday, with the first appointments available from April 17.

Steve Barclay, UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care said: “We're committed to giving vulnerable people the protection they need from the virus. So I want to encourage those who are 75 or over or who have a weakened immune system to book their booster jab from Wednesday. It's quick and easy and will give the protection you need for the months ahead.”

The latest booster rollout marks the first time millions will be sent their initial invitations through the NHS App, also used for booking.Text messages and letters will also be sent to those without the app or not actively using it. The taxpayer-funded NHS says it has administered more than 144.5 million free jabs over several vaccination campaigns since Maggie Keenan became the first in the world outside of a clinical trial to receive the vaccination in December 2020.

This latest round of boosters is being offered to those considered most at risk as per advice from the independent Joint Committee of Vaccination and Immunisation.