16-year-old girl in UK forced to have sex with 17 men in a day to repay debt

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 4

A 23-year-old escort in the UK has received a sentenced to 16 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation requirements and 120 hours unpaid after she made a 16-year-old girl have sex with 17 men in one day.

This was to make the victim repay the debt she took from Tyler-Jo Walker.

The victim is said have had sex with over 30 men in two weeks at a rate of around £80 per half an hour.

Newcastle Crown Court heard over a period of around two weeks, the teenager had sex with over 30 men, at a rate of around £80 per half an hour, reports the mirror.co.uk.

Walker took £700 of the earnings and teen kept around £3,000.

The court heard Walker made the teen pose in her underwear so she could take photographs and put her forward as a potential worker at the escort agency, saying she was 18.

When the first man came to visit the victim apartment in Sunderland.

Hirst said: "The defendant said to her 'the first person is here' and a man walked into the room.

"The complainant was so shocked that she ran to the bathroom and told the defendant she would not do it. Walker replied 'you are going to have to, how else are you going to make this money'."

Hirst said: "The defendant led her upstairs. The defendant spoke to the man, asking how long he would be there and he replied half an hour. She said it would cost £80."

The court heard when the man left, Walker took the money from the teenager, who went for a shower.

But Hirst: "She was shocked to discover the defendant had arranged for another man to have sex with her that day.

"A second man arrived and had the same thing happened, he had sex with her and paid £80.

"The complainant describes being distraught and speechless. Her response was 'it's simple, you will get used to it'.

"On that day, she had sex with seven different men."

The court heard the teenager was also taken to a flat in Jesmond, Newcastle, and hotels in the city where she would have sex with men.

On one day she had sex with 12 of her own "clients", "one after another", followed by another four to five men assigned to Walker, who "didn't feel well" enough to see them herself, reports the website.