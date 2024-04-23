EU foreign ministers agree to expand Iran sanctions

Luxemburg, April 22

EU foreign ministers agreed in principle on Monday to expand sanctions on Iran following Tehran's missile and drone attack on Israel.

The EU already has multiple sanctions programmes against Iran, for the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, human rights abuses and supplying drones to Russia. But several EU countries had called for widening the drone-related sanctions regime to cover missiles and transfers to proxy forces.

“We have reached an agreement in order to enlarge the existing drone (sanctions) regime,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said. — Reuters

#human rights #Israel