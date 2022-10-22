EU struggles to find solution for energy crisis

Brussels, October 21

European Union leaders struggled to find immediate practical solutions on how to deal with an energy crisis but avoided an open rift between Germany and France on Friday that would have exposed a divided bloc as it confronts Russian President Vladimir Putin over his war in Ukraine.

After daylong talks in Brussels dragged well into early Friday, the 27 EU leaders papered over divisions between some of the biggest member states and at least agreed to continue working on ways to impose a natural gas price cap in case of big price increases. French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted his work with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to create a veneer of unity after talks on Thursday. — AP

