EU struggles to find solution for energy crisis

Brussels, October 21
European Union leaders struggled to find immediate practical solutions on how to deal with an energy crisis but avoided an open rift between Germany and France on Friday that would have exposed a divided bloc as it confronts Russian President Vladimir Putin over his war in Ukraine.
After daylong talks in Brussels dragged well into early Friday, the 27 EU leaders papered over divisions between some of the biggest member states and at least agreed to continue working on ways to impose a natural gas price cap in case of big price increases. French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted his work with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to create a veneer of unity after talks on Thursday. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Rozgar Mela’: Taking new initiatives, risks to shield India from global problems, says PM Modi
The Prime Minister says side effects of once-in-a-century pa...
15 killed, more than 35 injured as UP-bound bus rams into stationary truck in MP’s Rewa
The bus passengers, mostly labourers, were going to UP for D...
26-year-old software engineer raped by 10 men in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum
The incident took place near old aerodrome in Chaibasa
T20 World Cup: Rain may lead to curtailed Indo-Pak match
On Friday evening, there was sharp spell of shower in Melbou...
Pilots sent Mayday call moments before Indian Army helicopter crash
The copter was inducted into service in June 2015