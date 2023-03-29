Europe gets 4th PM with South Asia link

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 28

With Humza Yousaf’s election as Scotland’s next First Minister, Europe now has four PMs of South Asian heritage. His election will revive the demand for independence. “The people of Scotland need independence now more than ever,” he said.

“From Punjab to our Parliament, this is a journey for our generations,” he tweeted.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Portugal’s PM Antonio Costa and Ireland’s PM Leo Varadkar have their roots in India.