Europe gets fourth South Asian origin Prime Minister; Humza Yousaf elected Scotland’s next First Minister

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 28

With Humza Yousaf’s election as Scotland’s next First Minister, Europe now has four Prime Ministers of South Asian heritage.

His election will revive the demand for independence. “I will ensure our drive for independence is in fifth gear. The people of Scotland need independence now more than ever,” he said. Scotland voted against independence by 55 per cent to 45 per cent in 2014. In 2016, most of Scotland had voted against leaving the European Union and gaining its membership was also one of Yousaf’s major election plank.

“From the Punjab to our Parliament, this is a journey for our generations. From Punjab to Pollok, people from across the world and here at home have been offering me their good wishes, grateful for all the kind messages I have received,” he tweeted.

UK PM Rishi Sunak’s parents are of Indian origin, Portugal's Socialist Prime Minister Antonio Costa is also of Indian descent and Goan-descent Leo Varadkar is back for a second term as Ireland's PM. Varadkar had returned as the Taoiseach (Prime Minister of Ireland) in December last year. He was first elected as Ireland’s youngest PM in 2017 at the age of 38. Antonio Costa, Portugal’s PM since 2015, holds an OCI card which he had displayed along with his Portuguese passport at an India-EU meeting.

Yousaf's grandparents had arrived in Scotland from Pakistan in the 1960s and is the first Muslim leader of a major UK political party and also the first Muslim to lead a country in Western Europe. His mother was born into a South Asian family in Kenya. The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is also of South Asian origin.

Yousaf has won the Scottish National Party leadership contest at the age of 37 and is set to become the first person of colour to serve as Scotland's First Minister.

