Europe may see 3 more dry months: EU report

Brussels: Parts of the European Union could face three more months of warmer and drier conditions as Europe weathers a major drought that has fuelled forest fires, dried up rivers and devastated crops, 27-nation bloc’s Earth Observation Programme warns in a report. "Warmer and drier than usual conditions are likely to occur in the western Euro-Mediterranean region in the coming months till November 2022," notably in Spain and Portugal, said the report. AP

Biden announces student loan waiver plan

Washington: President Joe Biden announced a long-awaited plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt, making good on a campaign promise to aid debt-strapped young Americans even as some Republicans argue the move could worsen inflation. The government will cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers making less than $125,000 a year, or $250,000 for married couples. Students who received Pell Grants, low-interest federal loans to benefit lower-income college students, will have $20,000 of their debt cancelled. Reuters

Finland PM Sanna Marin offers apology

Copenhagen: Finland's PM apologised after the publication of a photo that showed two women kissing and posing topless at the official summer residence of the country's leader. The photo came out after a video that showed PM Sanna Marin dancing and singing with friends prompted a debate about whether the 36-year-old head of government was entitled to party heartily. "In my opinion, that photo is not appropriate, I apologise for that," she said. ap

