Europe vows retaliation if energy network attacked

Brussels, September 28

Suspecting that the damage to two underwater natural gas pipelines was a sabotage, the European Union has warned of retaliation for any attack on Europe's energy networks, a senior official said on Wednesday. “All available information indicates those leaks are the result of a deliberate act,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on behalf of the bloc's 27 members.

Seismologists in Denmark and Sweden said they had registered two powerful blasts on Monday in the Baltic Sea before unusual leaks were discovered on two underwater natural gas pipelines running from Russia to Germany. According to reports, the CIA had warned weeks ago that the Nord Stream pipes could be attacked.

The incidents came as the EU struggles to keep a lid on soaring gas and electricity prices. Some European leaders and experts pointed to possible sabotage given the energy standoff with Russia provoked by the war in Ukraine.

The pipelines allow gas to be piped to Germany without transiting through Ukraine or Poland. Borrell said the European Union will support any investigation into the damage, and “will take further steps to increase our resilience in energy security.”

Danish PM Mette Frederiksen has said that “it is the authorities' clear assessment that these are deliberate actions”. Russia also said sabotage was a possibility. The EU has not named a potential perpetrator behind it.

Denmark’s defence minister met NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels. Both NATO and the EU stressed the need to protect the critical infrastructure after the "sabotage". — Agencies

Gas continues to spew into Baltic

The natural gas continues to spew into the Baltic Sea since the damage to the Nord Stream post "blasts" on Monday. The pipelines burst in several locations in Denmark and Sweden's zones.

It remained far from clear who might be behind the leaks or any foul play. Not only European leaders but also Russian leadership has raised concerns over the damage.

CIA had warned weeks ago about attack on Nord Stream infra

Seismologists had observed 2 blasts in Baltic Sea on Monday

Energy crisis has sent gas prices soaring across Europe

European Union, NATO chief cite dangers to vital infrastructure

