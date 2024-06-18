European Union nations give green light to major nature restoration plan

Brussels, June 17
European Union countries on Monday gave final approval to a major and long-awaited plan to better protect nature in the 27-nation bloc, a divisive issue after months of protests by farmers who argued that EU environmental and climate laws were driving them toward bankruptcy.
After surviving a razor-thin vote by lawmakers last summer, the so-called Nature Restoration Plan faced opposition from several member states, leaving the bill deadlocked for months.
The law, which aims at restoring ecosystems, species and habitats in the EU, was finally adopted at a meeting of environment ministers in Luxembourg after rallying the required support from a qualified majority representing 15 of the 27 member states and 65 per cent of the EU population. Austria’s vote in favour of the plan helped to break the stalemate. “This is the final step before this law can enter into force,” said the Belgian presidency of the EU Council.
Under the plan, member states will have to meet restoration targets for specific habitats and species, to cover at least 20 per cent of the region's land and sea areas by 2030. — AP
