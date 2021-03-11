European Union pushes antitrust case against Apple

Brussels, May 2

The European Union (EU) stepped up its antitrust case against Apple on Monday, accusing the company of abusing its dominant position by limiting access to technologies allowing contactless payment.

The bloc's executive arm, the European Commission, has been investigating Apple since 2020. The commission's preliminary view is that the firm is restricting competition by preventing mobile wallet app developers from accessing the necessary hardware and software on Apple devices.

Mobile wallets rely on near-field communication, or NFC, which uses a chip in the mobile device to wirelessly communicate with a merchant's payment terminal. The commission said Apple Pay is by far the largest NFC-based mobile wallet on the market and accused the company of refusing others access to the popular technology. “Apple has built a closed ecosystem around its devices and its operating system, iOS. And Apple controls the gates to this ecosystem, setting the rules of the game for anyone who wants to reach consumers using Apple devices," EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said. — AP

Restricts competition

The European Commission claims the firm is restricting competition by preventing mobile wallet app developers from accessing the necessary hardware and software on Apple devices.

#apple #europe