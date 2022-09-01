European Union to tighten travel rules for Russians

Prague, August 31
European Union countries agreed to make it harder for Russians to enter the 27-nation bloc, but failed to reach a consensus on imposing an outright tourist ban in response to Russia's war on Ukraine. At talks in the Czech Republic, EU foreign ministers were desperate to show unity and punish President Putin for launching the war. The EU had already tightened visa restrictions on Russian officials and businesspeople in May. — AP
