 European Union’s largest wildfire in northeastern Greece burning for 12th day despite firefighting efforts : The Tribune India

  • World
  • European Union’s largest wildfire in northeastern Greece burning for 12th day despite firefighting efforts

European Union’s largest wildfire in northeastern Greece burning for 12th day despite firefighting efforts

The firefighters on ground are trying to tame the flames now concentrated deep in forest of Dadia National Park

European Union’s largest wildfire in northeastern Greece burning for 12th day despite firefighting efforts

Greek firefighters stand next to a firefighting truck as a wildfire burns at Dadia National Park in the region of Evros, Greece, August 29, 2023. Reuters



AP

Athens, August 30

The European Union’s largest wildfire since the bloc started keeping records more than two decades ago showed no signs of abating Wednesday in northeastern Greece despite the efforts of a multinational firefighting force on the ground and a fleet of water-dropping aircraft.

Now in its 12th day, the blaze that began near the port city of Alexandroupolis on August 19 joined with smaller fires to form an inferno that has decimated homes and vast tracts of land near the border with Turkiye.

The blaze led to the evacuations of thousands of people and was blamed for 20 of Greece’s 21 fire-related deaths last week.

The 475 firefighters on the ground, backed by 11 planes and five helicopters, were trying to tame the flames now concentrated deep in the forest of the Dadia National Park.

With around 81,000 hectares (200,000 acres) of land burned, according to the European Union’s Copernicus Emergency Management Service, the blaze is the largest single wildfire any member nation has experienced since the European Forest Fire Information System started keeping records in 2000.

Copernicus is the EU space program’s Earth observation component and uses satellite imagery to provide mapping data.

Dozens of new wildfires have broken out each day in Greece in recent weeks, with the vast majority extinguished in their early stages. But several grew into major fires that have burned for days, triggering the precautionary evacuations of thousands of people.

Hundreds of firefighters from Romania, France, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Albania, Slovakia and Serbia have helped battle the blazes, along with 12 aircraft from Germany, Sweden, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, France and Spain.

A major fire on the outskirts of Athens raged for at least a week on the slopes of Mount Parnitha but was limited Wednesday to occasional flare-ups inside a forest that is one of the last sizable green areas near the Greek capital, the fire department said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

Miss World 2023 to be held in Kashmir

2
India

Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover finds oxygen on lunar surface, hunt for hydrogen on

3
Punjab

School teacher arrested for taking Rs 1.16 lakh bribe in Mohali

4
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says staff threatening to go on strike could lose jobs

5
Business

Gadkari unveils world’s first BS 6 stage II electrified flex fuel-based vehicle

6
Punjab

15-year-old girl shot dead by stalker in Punjab's Amritsar

7
Delhi

36-year-old Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

8
Trending

In world's first such case, doctors remove 3-inch-long live parasitic worm from Australian woman's brain

9
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann kicks off Punjab games, promises jobs to hockey players

10
India

Rover finds sulphur, hints at oxygen presence

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says staff threatening to go on strike could lose their jobs

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says staff threatening to go on strike could lose jobs

Warns the staff working in offices of the deputy commissione...

‘Smile, please’: India’s moon rover Pragyan takes snaps of moon lander Vikram

'Smile, please': India's moon rover Pragyan takes snaps of moon lander Vikram

The image was taken by the Navigation Camera on board the Ro...

China map issue ‘very serious’, PM should speak on it: Rahul Gandhi

China map issue 'very serious', PM should speak on it: Rahul Gandhi

On Monday, Beijing released the 2023 edition of the so-calle...

Lok Sabha panel adopts resolution to revoke Congress leader Adhir Ranjan’s suspension

Lok Sabha panel adopts resolution to revoke Congress leader Adhir Ranjan's suspension

He was named by Speaker Om Birla for ‘unruly conduct’ on Aug...

MP Police register case against Digvijaya Singh over his social media post on Jain temple

MP Police register case against Digvijaya Singh over his social media post on Jain temple

Rajya Sabha member Singh, in a post on August 27 on his offi...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 6kg drugs near border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur sector

BSF seizes 6kg drugs near border in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector

Drug peddler nabbed after brief encounter

Staff shortage affecting work at RTA office; local residents suffer

Austerity or profligacy? Residents not sure about govt’s second cut in discretionary grant

Few commuters care to follow safety rules at manned level crossings

Double parking fee for outside four-wheelers to stay for now in Chandigarh

Double parking fee for outside four-wheelers to stay for now in Chandigarh

Shorter route to airport: DCs of Chandigarh, Mohali conduct physical verification of land

Lalru school lecturer held for graft

Chandigarh: From fresh policy to synthetic turf, sports day brings cheer to athletes

Court dismisses contempt plea against Chandigarh IPS officer

AAP spokesperson pitches Kejriwal as INDIA bloc’s PM face; Atishi says he is not in race

AAP spokesperson pitches Kejriwal as INDIA bloc’s PM face; Atishi says he is not in race

Delhiites may lose 11.9 years of their lives if pollution persists: Study

36-year-old Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

Police set up help desk to assist G20 delegates in Delhi

2 held for extorting money from man, 5 mobiles seized

International drug racket busted in Jalandhar, two held

International drug racket busted in Jalandhar, two held

Dasuya SHO, ASI caught red-handed taking Rs 20,000 bribe

Mystery shrouds woman’s death

Woman has narrow escape after ex-husband fires at her

ASI gets 5-year rigorous imprisonment in graft case

Opposing civic body action, two brothers set themselves ablaze

Opposing civic body action, two brothers set themselves ablaze

Shoppers throng markets ahead of Raksha Bandhan

Four land in police net for drug peddling

Travel agent’s aide held for taking ‘bribe’

Ward Watch: Civic issues aplenty in Mundian Kalan, nearby areas

Kin held for Nabha woman’s murder

Kin held for Nabha woman’s murder

Floods take toll on 365 roads in Patiala district, losses pegged at Rs 55 cr

Govt Medical College: MBBS, DPharma classes to be shifted to new bldg in a month

Patiala: Eye donation fortnight

Hockey icon remembered