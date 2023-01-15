Ex-Afghan female lawmaker, guard shot dead at home in Kabul

Kabul, January 15
A former Afghan female lawmaker and her bodyguard were shot dead by unknown assailants at her home in the capital, Kabul, police said Sunday.
Mursal Nabizada was among the few female parliamentarians who stayed in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August 2021.
It is the first time a lawmaker from the previous administration has been killed in the city since the takeover.
Local police chief Molvi Hamidullah Khalid said Nabizada and her guard were shot dead around 3 am on Saturday in the same room.
He said her brother and a second security guard were injured. A third security guard fled the scene with money and jewellery.
She died on the first floor of her home, which she used as her office. Khalid said investigations are underway. He did not answer questions about possible motives.
Nabizada was elected in 2019 to represent Kabul and stayed in office until the Taliban takeover.
She was a member of the parliamentary defence commission and worked at a private non-governmental group, the Institute for Human Resources Development and Research. AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
68 killed as Nepal plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashes in Pokhara
The government has set up a panel to investigate the cause o...
Four of the five Indians who died in Nepal plane crash were planning to visit Pokhara for paragliding
The four hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district; thei...
Virat Kohli, Shubhman Gill power India to biggest-ever ODI win; Lanka lose by 317 runs
Sri Lanka succumb to high quality fast bowling of Mohammed S...
Strong defensive posture being maintained along LAC: Army Chief
Speaking at the Army Day parade, General Manoj Pande said st...
Joshimath crisis: Watch Sushma Swaraj's old video which is going viral now; she strongly opposed dams on Ganga to 'save' Uttarakhand
‘Disasters are occurring in Uttarakhand as the Ganga river i...