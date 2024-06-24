Ex-Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia on ‘deathbed’

Dhaka, June 23
Accusing PM Sheikh Hasina of a “personal political vendetta” against her political rival Khaleda Zia, a leader from her party BNP today claimed she is on her “deathbed” as she has been deprived of advance medical treatment abroad.
A report in The Daily Star said Zia, 78, was rushed to a hospital here around 3:30 am on Saturday as she fell ill. Hasina’s action is a result of “personal political vendetta,” BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir alleged.
