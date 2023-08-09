Ex-BBC Scottish Sikh presenter Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sex offence allegations

London, August 9
A Scottish Sikh former BBC presenter, comedian and food writer who was under investigation over sexual harassment allegations was arrested and charged by the police in Scotland on Wednesday.
Hardeep Singh Kohli, 54, has been arrested over alleged offences that are “non-recent”, Police Scotland said without giving any further details.
The force has submitted its report to the Procurator Fiscal, the independent public prosecution office of the devolved region.
“A 54-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with allegations of non-recent sexual offences,” a Police Scotland spokesperson said.
“He has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date. A report of the circumstances has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal,” the spokesperson said.
The development comes after the force confirmed last month it was investigating allegations published by ‘The Times’ newspaper.
Back in 2020, Kohli had apologised for making women feel “intimidated, undermined and undervalued” and the public broadcaster had cut ties with the food writer and reality show contestant at the time.
Previously in 2009, Kohli was suspended from working on the BBC magazine programme ‘The One Show’ after admitting “overstepping the mark” in his conduct towards a young female researcher.
He has not responded to the latest allegations and with charges being filed, reporting restrictions on details will now be in place.
