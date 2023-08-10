Ex-BBC staffer caught for ‘sex offence’

PTI

London: Hardeep Kohli (54), a Scottish Sikh ex-BBC presenter who was under probe for “sexual harassment”, was arrested in Scotland. He has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date, the police said. pti

Raveendran to face Baldwin in 2024

Washington: Rejani Raveendran, a 40-year-old India-born college student, has announced her bid for Senate in the US state of Wisconsin, becoming the first Republican to officially contest against Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin. pti

Nepal sends back 24 Indian beggars

Kathmandu: Twenty-four beggars from India, including 12 minors, who were carrying fake documents and posed as the victims of a natural disaster, were detained by the Nepal police and later sent back. All of them hailed from Rajasthan.

