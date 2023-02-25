Ex-Brexit leader slammed for targeting Sikhs

New Delhi, February 24

Former Brexit leader and GB News host Nigel Farage has been slammed for “insulting” coverage of a TikTok video showing Sikh people in a small boat crossing what the broadcaster claimed was the English Channel.

The Indian Council of Scotland and the UK has sought a public apology from GB News for running the story with the headline “WTF...Sikh-ing Asylum” on the screen. — IANS