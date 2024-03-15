Ex-Nepal Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun’s son arrested in gold smuggling case

Kathmandu, March 15
The Nepal Police on Friday arrested the son of former Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun in connection with a major gold smuggling scam.
In September last year, the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) interrogated Dipesh Pun in connection with the smuggling of 60.716 kg of gold, which was seized soon after it passed undetected from Tribhuvan International Airport customs office in Kathmandu in July 2023.
A special team of Nepal Police arrested Dipesh Pun from his residence at Dhapasi on the outskirts of Kathmandu, according to police spokesperson, Bhim Prasad Dhakal.
Dipesh, the general secretary of the All Nepal National Free Students Union (Revolutionary) -- the student wing of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist Centre—has close connections with Dawa Chhiring, the main suspect in the gold smuggling case.
Chhiring is currently under detention for investigation purposes.
Dipesh was also involved in the embezzlement of funds belonging to Suryadarshan Savings and Credit Cooperatives.
