 Ex-Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif’s sons’ arrest warrants in Panama Papers scandal-linked cases cancelled : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Ex-Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif’s sons’ arrest warrants in Panama Papers scandal-linked cases cancelled

Ex-Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif’s sons’ arrest warrants in Panama Papers scandal-linked cases cancelled

Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz left the country in 2018 after they were named in 2016 Panama Papers scandal

Ex-Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif’s sons’ arrest warrants in Panama Papers scandal-linked cases cancelled

Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz were named in the 2016 Panama Papers scandal. Reuters file



Islamabad, March 14

In a major relief to ex-Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s family, an anti-corruption court on Thursday cancelled the permanent arrest warrants against his two sons, who recently returned from the UK after a seven-year self-imposed exile.

Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz left the country in 2018 after they were named in the 2016 Panama Papers scandal.

They faced charges in three corruption cases related to the Panama Papers but never appeared before the courts, which declared them absconders.

The brothers returned to Pakistan on Tuesday after an Islamabad anti-corruption court on March 7 suspended the perpetual arrest warrants against the two until Thursday, clearing the last hurdle for their safe return to the country.

On Thursday, Hassan and Hussain appeared at the Islamabad-based Accountability Court, which, after hearing the arguments, cancelled the permanent arrest warrant issued in the Flagship, Al-Azizia and Avenfield corruption cases.

The court also approved their bail against a surety bond worth Rs 50,000 each.

Both sons of the former prime minister also applied for exemption from attending court on the next hearing. The court adjourned the hearing till Friday.

The brothers, who are British nationals, were implicated in the cases in 2018 along with their father, Nawaz Sharif, sister Maryam Nawaz and her husband, Muhammad Safdar.

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam and Safdar were convicted in the Avenfield while the three-time former premier was also convicted in the Al-Azizia cases and acquitted in the Flagship case.

All of them separately challenged convictions in the Islamabad High Court. Maryam and Safdar were the first to get relief in 2022 when they were acquitted while Nawaz Sharif was still living in London. Last year, he returned and, after brief proceedings, was acquitted in all cases.

After their acquittal, only the two brothers were required to face the courts, as they were not formally tried due to their absence. Like their father, the two brothers are likely to get acquitted in all three cases as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which had instituted these cases against them, has given them a clean chit.

Since the Sharif family and their party—the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)—are being patronage by the current military establishment, all the cases against them have either been closed or acquitted.

In October last year, Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan after a four-year self-imposed exile in the UK, and after brief proceedings, he was acquitted in all cases.

His younger brother, Shehbaz Sharif, was elected as Pakistan’s prime minister for a second time after the PML-N and the Pakistan Peoples Party agreed on a power-sharing deal to form a coalition government.

Maryam, the 50-year-old daughter of Nawaz Sharif, took oath as the first-ever woman chief minister of Pakistan’s most populous and politically crucial Punjab province on February 26.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nawaz Sharif #Pakistan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

AAP releases first list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 Cabinet ministers

2
Punjab

PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners

3
Punjab

Farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat, raise slogans against Centre

4
Patiala

Preneet Kaur joins BJP, to contest Lok Sabha poll from Patiala

5
Diaspora

3 Indians arrested while entering US illegally from Canada

6
Trending

Viral video: Furious Iranian mother with no hijab confronts cleric who ‘secretly’ filmed her in hospital

7
India

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffers 'major injury', admitted to hospital

8
India

Election Commission releases electoral bond data; billionaire tycoons to lesser-known entities among buyers

9
Punjab

'I was Akali, I am Akali, I will remain Akali', roars Bibi Jagir Kaur as she rejoins Shiromani Akali Dal

10
Chandigarh

Kirron Kher sanitises mike after Chandigarh Mayor’s speech, stirs row

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

Election Commission uploads electoral bonds data shared by SBI on its website

Election Commission releases electoral bond data; billionaire tycoons to lesser-known entities among buyers

Steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Anil Agarw...

SBI’s electoral bond data: See full list of top donors and recipients

SBI’s electoral bond data: See full list of top donors and recipients

The data was released by Election Commission on Thursday eve...

Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala appointed election commissioners

PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners

The panel shortliss the two retired IAS officials from a lis...

Mamata Banerjee suffers forehead injury, admitted to hospital

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffers 'major injury', admitted to hospital

The CM has been admitted to state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolka...

Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat: Farmers pass resolution to intensify protest against Central Government; to continue stir during Lok Sabha election

Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat: Farmers pass resolution to intensify protest against Central Government; to continue stir during Lok Sabha election

Thousands of farmers participate in 'Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanch...


Cities

View All

Farmers board trains to reach Delhi for Kisan Mahapanchayat

Farmers board trains to reach Delhi for Kisan Mahapanchayat

Cabinet Minister ETO lays stones of development works in 15 villages

LS poll: Police carry out flag march in sensitive city areas

2 Uttarakhand residents held with 1.5-kg opium

Couple among three killed in separate road accidents

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Hundreds throng kisan mela at KVK Bathinda

Punjab Governor Purohit questions ‘viability’ of AAP’s free water announcement in Chandigarh

Punjab Governor Purohit questions ‘viability’ of AAP’s free water announcement in Chandigarh

AAP, Congress take on Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit for nixing free water supply plan

Summer pangs, Chandigarh seeks 5% hike in power quota

Chandigarh councillor’s husband charged in murder case

IAF approaches Russia to examine feasibility of life extension for IL-76 heavy-lift aircraft

Delhi Excise Policy ‘scam’: Supreme Court dismisses curative petitions of AAP leader Manish Sisodia

Delhi Excise Policy ‘scam’: Supreme Court dismisses curative petitions of AAP leader Manish Sisodia

Arvind Kejriwal moves sessions court challenging summons in excise scam case

Delhi court to resume hearing Kejriwal’s plea challenging summons on ED complaints on Friday

4 killed as fire breaks out in residential building in Delhi's Shastri Nagar

Kejriwal unveils Moti Nagar flyover

‘I was Akali, I am Akali, I will remain Akali,’ says Bibi Jagir Kaur as she rejoins SAD

'I was Akali, I am Akali, I will remain Akali', roars Bibi Jagir Kaur as she rejoins Shiromani Akali Dal

Assistant Returning Officer fails to join for election work in Jalandhar

Rs 100-crore scams unearthed in Jalandhar Improvement Trust: Chairman

Youth hacks elder brother to death over money dispute, lands in police dragnet

Shamsher Dullo flays move to field Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar

Giaspura Gas Tragedy: Tribunal disposes of case, seeks fresh report on CETP from pollution board

Giaspura Gas Tragedy: Tribunal disposes of case, seeks fresh report on CETP from pollution board

Punjab CM’s visit leads to traffic snarls in Ludhiana

Day after house arrest, MP Ravneet Singh Bittu opens Rs 8.5-crore athletics track at Ludhianastadium

Woman, pet die as fire breaks out in house

Mother, friend get 20-year jail in minor girl’s sexual exploitation case

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur joins BJP in Delhi

Preneet Kaur joins BJP, to contest Lok Sabha poll from Patiala

Representing Patiala for decades, veteran MP Preneet Kaur to join BJP today

Farmers leave for Delhi

Modi College gymnasts emerge overall champs

Kidney Day: Docs create awareness