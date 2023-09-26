Ex-PM Imran shifted to Adiala prison, claims lawyer; jail authorities deny

PTI

Islamabad, September 25

Imran Khan’s lawyer on Monday said he was shifted from the Attock jail to high-security Adiala prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi following a high court order, but Adiala jail officials dismissed claims. In August, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party petitioned the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to transfer the deposed party chief to Adiala prison where A-class facilities are available, keeping in view 70-year-old Khan’s affluent family background, social and political status.

During the hearing on Monday, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq directed authorities to shift the deposed PM to Adiala jail. Chief Justice Farooq said Khan was an under-trial prisoner in the cipher case, which was registered in Islamabad. He objected to keeping “an under-trial prisoner” in Attock jail instead of Adiala jail.

He said Khan had been imprisoned at the Attock jail as per the sentence awarded in the Toshakhana case, which was suspended.

