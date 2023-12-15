Ex-PM Nawaz blames army for his ouster

PTI

lahore, December 14

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo and three-time ex-PM Nawaz Sharif on Thursday blamed the military establishment of the 2014-17 era for forcing judges to remove him from power. He was on Tuesday acquitted in the Al-Azizia Steel mill corruption case. He has already been acquitted in the Avenfield graft case and also got relief in the Flagship corruption case.

