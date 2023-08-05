Ex-Prez Trump pleads not guilty to charges of post-poll violence

PTI

Washington, August 4

Former US president Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty before an Indian-American judge to four charges that he plotted a criminal conspiracy to remain in power despite losing the 2020 election.

Trump, 77, entered his plea on Thursday before Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya at a Washington, DC, federal courthouse not far from the US Capitol, where the alleged conspiracy he’s accused of orchestrating turned violent on January 6, 2021.

Indian-American judge hears case Indian-American Judge Moxila A Upadhyaya presides over the initial appearance of Donald Trump in a courthouse in Wasington.

Upadhyaya has handled proceedings for several January 6 defendants at the E Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse.

It was Trump’s third court appearance in four months. The former president is seeking to contest the 2024 presidential election as the Republican Party’s candidate.

After he arrived at the court, Trump was arrested and arraigned on four felony counts outlined in special counsel Jack Smith’s indictment: conspiracy to defraud the US, conspiracy, etc.

#Donald Trump