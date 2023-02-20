Ex-US Prez Carter in hospice care

houston, February 19
Former US President Jimmy Carter will receive hospice care after a series of short hospital stays, Carter Center announced on Saturday.
After several hospital stays, he decided to spend his remaining time at home, the center said. — IANS
