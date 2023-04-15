Ex-US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo not running for President

Washington, April 15
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday he will not enter the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
The former secretary of state said on Fox News that he would not seek the GOP nomination in a contest that would have put the devoted ally and defender of Donald Trump into competition with his former commander in chief.
Pompeo would have been the second former Trump Cabinet member to enter the race to challenge the former President for the 2024 GOP nomination, joining former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, who announced her campaign in February.
Former Vice-President Mike Pence is also considering entering the race and has stepped up his travel and activity in early-voting primary and caucus states.
