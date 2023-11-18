Expect candid talks: Blinken on Biden's 'dictator' remark

San Francisco, November 17
Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the US will continue to say things that China doesn't like, as he defended President Joe Biden's remarks in which he called his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping a “dictator”.
Biden called Xi, 70, a “dictator”, just hours after they met for the first time in more than a year and held candid and productive discussions to revive bilateral ties on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco on Wednesday.
Blinken said the President “always speaks candidly, and he speaks for all of us”. China has opposed such remarks by Biden, 80, in the past.
#Antony Blinken #China #Joe Biden #United States of America USA #Xi Jinping
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Air pollution in Delhi drops from ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’
The city's AQI stands at 339 at 9 am, improving from 405 at ...
Punjab CM's Officer on Special Duty Manjit Sidhu resigns
He resigns citing health issues
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sends L-G report demanding sacking of chief secretary
The report accuses Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar of using his...
Cash, drugs, jewellery worth Rs 340 cr seized during model code of conduct period in MP
Polls to 230 assembly seats in the state were held on Friday
5 die as SUV hits roadside tree in Jharkhand
5 seriously injured