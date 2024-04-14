Explained: How Israel's air-defence system successfully intercepted 99% of over 300 Iranian drones, missiles

AP

Jerusalem, April 14

An incoming attack by Iranian drones and ballistic missiles poses the latest challenge to Israel’s air defence system, which already has been working overtime to cope with incoming rocket, drone and missile attacks throughout the six-month war against Hamas.

The Israeli military spokesman said on Sunday that 99% of more than 300 Iranian drones and missiles were intercepted by Israel and its allies.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari called that “a very significant strategic success.”

Hagari said Iran fired 170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and more than 120 ballistic missiles. Of those, several ballistic missiles reached Israeli territory, causing minor damage to an air base.

Here’s a closer look at Israel’s multi-layered air-defence system that successfully intercepted 99% of over 300 Iranian drones, missiles:

The Arrow: This system developed with the US is designed to intercept long-range missiles, including the types of ballistic missiles Iran said it launched on Saturday. The Arrow, which operates outside the atmosphere, has been used in the current war to intercept long-range missiles launched by Houthi militants in Yemen.

David’s Sling: Also developed with the US, the David’s Sling is meant to intercept medium-range missiles, such as those possessed by Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Patriot: This American-made system is the oldest member of Israel’s missile-defense system – used during the First Gulf War in 1991 to intercept Scud missiles fired by Iraq’s leader at the time, Saddam Hussein. The Patriot is now used to shoot down aircraft, including drones.

Iron Dome: This system, developed by Israel with U.S. backing, specializes in shooting down short-range rockets. It has intercepted thousands of rockets since it was activated early last decade – including thousands of interceptions during the current war against Hamas and Hezbollah. Israel says it has a success rate of over 90%.

Iron Beam: Israel is developing a new system to intercept incoming threats with laser technology. Israel has said this system will be a game changer because it is much cheaper to operate than existing systems. However, it is not yet operational.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hamas #Israel