EXPLAINER: Charles to be crowned the King, why it makes British royalty evoke so much interest in public?

The event is being extensively covered by television channels, newspapers and media across the world.

Britains King Charles arrives at Buckingham Palace on the day of his coronation ceremony, in London, Britain May 6, 2023. Reuters



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, May 6

The coronation ceremony of King Charles is taking place on Saturday at Westminster Abbey in London in what is being called Britain’s “biggest ceremonial event in seven decades”.

King Charles succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth after she died last year at the age of 96.

At 74, Charles is the oldest British monarch to occupy the throne.

Posting photos of Charles and his wife Camilla, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wrote: “Today’s #Coronation is a moment of extraordinary national pride.  No other country could put on such a dazzling display. But it is not just a spectacle. It’s a proud expression of our history, culture, and traditions. It is a vivid demonstration of the modern character of our country. And a cherished ritual through which a new era is born. God Save The King.”

Widespread media coverage

The event is being extensively covered by television channels, newspapers and media across the world.

There are also stories about people travelling large distances to witness the “historic ceremony”, this despite criticism and skepticism from some quarters over inflation, increase in cost of living and the role and relevance of the royalty/monarchy in today's world.

According to the reports, the event will be on a smaller scale than the one in 1953—the coronation of Queen Elizabeth.

The “slimmed-down” ceremony will still be attended by 2,000 guests, including world leaders, members of the royal family and celebrities.

It will still be “spectacular, featuring an array of historical regalia from golden orbs and bejewelled swords to a sceptre holding the world’s largest colourless cut diamond,” according to agency reports from the UK.

People have travelled from faraway countries to be a part of the ceremony, "history in the making" as they see it.

Thousands are expected to line the streets for the ceremony streamed live.  Celebrations will continue on Sunday with “nationwide street parties and a concert at Windsor Castle home”

There is also an Indian connection to the event, PTI reports that fashion designer Priyanka Mallick, a 29-year-old fashion designer from a village in West Bengal’s Hooghly district, has designed a dress for British Queen Camilla and a brooch for King Charles III.

Mallick has also received a letter from the Royal family thanking her and inviting her to attend the coronation ceremony.

Hoping that the king and the queen will wear them at the ceremony, she said her designs on the coronation special will be launched on the British government website also.

What makes royals tick with people?

Reams have been written on what makes people, not just in the UK but countries like America, Canada and Australia, follow the lives and times of members of the British monarchy.

Books have been penned and films and popular TV/web series like ‘The Crown’ produced on members of the British monarchy like the late queen, Charles first wife Princess Diana and Meghan Markle, the actor wife of Prince Henry, the younger son of Charles and Diana.

Diana continues to fascinate even after death and apparently the Harry and Meghan “tell-all” interview with Oprah Winfrey was watched by millions.

Even today one can read several stories on whether Meghan will attend the ceremony

Social scientists say despite a major shift in the society and hierarchy since Elizabeth assumed the throne decades ago, it is surprising that the monarchy and the “system of inherited privilege and power” has retained popularity despite the brickbats.

The phenomenon may be understandable for the UK and to some extent its erstwhile colonies like Australia and Canada. But it is surprising the way American public is fascinated by the monarchy and its system, at time “arguably more captivated than Brits”, according to some reports

Apparently, Americans, also, associate with the royalty of Europe.

An opinion piece in a prominent American newspaper also wonders if Americans are “hard-wired to respect the throne”

Some of the factors include the commonality in the language and history between the US and the UK, the “curiosity factor” and the "sheer entertainment" that tales related to the monarchy can provide, even to a young child from the pure concept of a fairy tale.

“The concept of royalty manages to be both enduringly compelling and entirely natural, so much so that it can occupy a 4-year-old’s entire imaginary world. You can view it as entertainment, an interesting story we’ve got going here”, according to the author of the opinion piece in The New York Times.

Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat

Duped by job agents , 36 women from Punjab stranded in Oman
Punjab

Duped by job agents , 36 women from Punjab stranded in Oman

Rapper Wayne shoots song at Moosewala’s village in Mansa
Punjab

Rapper Wayne shoots song at Sidhu Moosewala's village in Mansa

Yuvraj Singh’s funny take on spat between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli; ‘advises’ soft drink company to sign them for its ‘thand rakh’ campaign
Trending

Yuvraj Singh 'advises' soft drink company to sign Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli for its 'thand rakh' campaign

City-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces
Amritsar

Amritsar-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces

Rain forecast for Sunday
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Rain forecast for Sunday

Moderate fog was witnessed in Delhi reducing visibility
Delhi

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

20-yr-old girl gives lease of life to three
Chandigarh

Organ donation: 20-yr-old girl Amanjot gives lease of life to three

Over 500 students take part in inter-polytechnic tech fest