 EXPLAINER: What is the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine? : The Tribune India

EXPLAINER: What is the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine?

EXPLAINER: What is the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine?

The Nova Kakhovka hydroelectric dam before and after it was allegedly blown up by Russian forces. Photo: Social media



Kyiv, June 6

The southern command of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Tuesday that the Kakhovka dam in the Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine's Kherson region was blown up by Russian forces.

"The scale of the destruction, the speed and volumes of water, and the likely areas of inundation are being clarified," the command said on its Facebook page.

Russia's TASS agency reported that the dam collapsed and the nearby territories were flooding.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify the Ukrainian statement.

What is the Kakhovka dam, and what impact does blowing it up have?

SIGNIFICANCE OF THE DAM

* The dam, 30 metres (98 feet) tall and 3.2 km (2 miles) long, was built in 1956 on the Dnipro river as part of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

* The reservoir also supplies water to the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014, and to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which is also under Russian control.

* The volume of water in the reservoir is about equal to the Great Salt Lake in the U.S. state of Utah.

* Blowing the Soviet-era dam, which is controlled by Russia, would unleash a wall of floodwater across much of the Kherson region.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

Top wrestlers resume railways duty, Sakshi Malik says will continue protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan

2
Haryana

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says no to affiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University

3
Chandigarh

NIRF 2023: Panjab University slips down three positions to 44th rank

4
Punjab

Bluestar anniversary: Akal Takht directs SGPC to ensure peace, says five high priests' earlier resolution to be implemented in Golden Temple complex

5
Haryana

2 sons of DIG among 4 arrested for creating ruckus after being refused liquor at shop in Gurugram

6
Nation

Jailed gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari gets life term in 32-year-old murder case

7
Punjab

AAP Baba Bakala MLA Dalbir Tong injured in road accident; elderly man dies

8
Nation

HC refuses to stay the construction on portion of Rs 40,000 crore Delhi-Katra Expressway

9
Nation

Abhishek Banerjee's wife, kids stopped at Kolkata airport from boarding Dubai flight

10
Trending

When Karan Johar asks young girl if 'Shah Rukh Khan is sexy'; leaves SRK, Rani Mukerji and Kajol shocked

Don't Miss

View All
‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Top News

Odisha triple train accident: CBI team reaches Balasore

Odisha triple train accident: CBI begins probe, railway suspect 'physical tampering' in system

Railway Board has recommended for Central Bureau of Investig...

On Op Bluestar anniversary, Jathedar in Golden Temple warns of ‘trend of conversion to Christianity, especially in rural Punjab

On Op Bluestar anniversary, Jathedar in Golden Temple warns of ‘trend of Sikhs conversion to Christianity, especially in rural Punjab

'Amid ‘pro-Khalistan sloganeering, the 39th anniversary of O...

BSF jawan killed, 2 soldiers injured in firing by insurgents in Manipur

BSF jawan killed, 2 soldiers injured in firing by insurgents in Manipur

Darknet-based drug cartel busted with 'largest' LSD seizure, says NCB

Darknet-based drug cartel busted with 'largest' LSD seizure, says NCB

Darknet refers to the deep hidden internet platform that is ...

BSF nabs two Pakistanis in Tarn Taran sector who crossed over inadvertently, hands them back to Rangers

BSF nabs two Pakistanis in Tarn Taran sector who crossed over inadvertently, hands them back to Rangers

Nothing objectionable except personal belongings and Pakista...


Cities

View All

On Op Bluestar anniversary, Jathedar in Golden Temple warns of ‘trend of conversion to Christianity, especially in rural Punjab

On Op Bluestar anniversary, Jathedar in Golden Temple warns of ‘trend of Sikhs conversion to Christianity, especially in rural Punjab

BSF nabs two Pakistanis in Tarn Taran sector who crossed over inadvertently, hands them back to Rangers

Cover ups won’t mask botched up Operation Bluestar: BJP

Travel agency, clients duped of Rs 34 lakh; four UP residents booked

Frequent traffic jams outside bus stand irk Amritsar residents

NIRF-2023: Panjab University drops three slots, ranked 44th

NIRF-2023: Panjab University drops three slots, ranked 44th

PGI retains second position for 6th time

Ayushmann Khurrana empowers LGBTQIA+ community in Chandigarh to turn entrepreneurs

World Environment Day: 11 months on, single-use ban plastic only on paper in Chandigarh

At Chandigarh MC House meet today, AAP set to oppose new Dadu Majra waste unit

5 DU colleges in top 10

5 DU colleges in top 10

Pollution levels dipped in Delhi despite development: Kejriwal

Man kills brother, nabbed

Students, security guards clash over smoking in varsity

MCD launches app for geo-tagging of property

Stopped by cops, SC students force open gates to enter admn complex

Stopped by cops, SC students force open gates to enter admn complex

Nabbed, let off, man again in net for triple murder

MLA told to appear in court on June 12

Arrest of 2 women agents bares well-oiled ring

Phagwara Oppn opposes ward map

Find solution to avoid action, civic body chief tells farmers

Find solution to avoid action, civic body chief tells farmers

Five of vehicle lifters’ gang arrested

Being held captive in Oman, Jagraon woman returns home

MC installs plastic shredder machine at hot mix plant

Ludhiana police to bring suspect on production warrant from Phillaur

Out of list, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions NIRF ranking system

Out of list, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions NIRF ranking system

5 months on, no headway in Vigilance Bureau probe into assets case

Farmers back wrestlers, burn BJP MP’s effigy

Fatehgarh Sahib MLA hears out patients

Civic body to segregate waste before disposal