 Explainer: What's at stake in the civil fraud case against Trump? : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Explainer: What's at stake in the civil fraud case against Trump?

Explainer: What's at stake in the civil fraud case against Trump?

Explainer: What's at stake in the civil fraud case against Trump?

Donald Trump. Reuters



New York, October 2

Donald Trump and his family business are set to face trial in New York on Monday to determine how much they owe in penalties after a judge found they inflated the former US president’s assets by billions of dollars to secure more favorable loan and insurance terms.

Here is a look at the case brought by Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James against the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

What is Trump accused of doing?

Trump, his businesses and his two adult sons are accused of inflating assets by as much as $1.9 billion to $3.6 billion per year between 2011 and 2021 to save hundreds of millions of dollars on loans and insurance.

James’ office says Trump and his associates used incorrect figures for the sizes of his properties and false or highly unrealistic assumptions about their development potential to arrive at the inflated values.

The judge in the case, Justice Arthur Engoron, ruled on September 26 that James had proven Trump and his co-defendants fraudulently inflated his assets. That means the trial will largely concern how much they must pay in penalties.

What consequences could Trump face?

Trump does not face any criminal penalties in the civil case but could suffer substantial financial and business consequences.

James is seeking at least $250 million in penalties, a ban against Trump and his sons Donald Jr and Eric from running businesses in New York, and a five-year commercial real estate ban against Trump and the Trump Organisation.

What will happen to Trump's business empire?

Engoron in his ruling ordered the cancellation of certificates that 10 of Trump’s business entities need to operate some of his marquee properties -- including Trump Tower and his golf clubs in New York -- and said he would appoint independent receivers to oversee their “dissolution.” The full implications of that ruling on Trump’s opaque network of business holdings is not yet clear, but the trial could provide clarity over whether the assets at the center of the dispute will be liquidated.

What has Trump said about the case?

Trump's lawyers have disputed James' figures, saying they are based on flawed accounting methods that fail to consider Trump's "investment genius" in arriving at his own asset valuations.

Trump himself was dismissive of the allegations during a meandering deposition in April where he touted his achievements as president and distanced himself from day-to-day decision-making at his flagship Trump Organisation.

In a post on his Truth Social platform the day of the ruling, Trump called accusations that he committed fraud "ridiculous and untrue," and blasted Engoron as a "DERANGED" judge.

Reuters

#Donald Trump #New York

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

Asian Games: Patiala royal family's Rajeshwari Kumari emulates father Randhir Singh by winning silver in Trap team competition

2
India

History-sheeter, associate who flew from Chandigarh to Ahmedabad to steal Rs 10.72 lakh from ATM held

3
Punjab

AAP questions Punjab Governor on liquor smuggling from Chandigarh to state

4
World

Close associate of 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed gunned down in Karachi

5
Punjab

Punjab has received over Rs 50,000 crore investments in 18 months: CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Sports asian games

Twin gold: ‘Toor’ de force, dominant Sable headline India’s track and field show

7
Trending

Video: Electric car gutted in fire in Bengaluru, narrow escape for two occupants

8
India

India, US 'desirable, optimal' partners: EAM S Jaishankar vows to take ties to different level

9
Diaspora

UK nurses tied Sikh patient's beard with gloves, left him in his own urine: Report

10
Business

Jaguar Land Rover plans to roll out 8 battery electric vehicles in India by 2030

Don't Miss

View All
Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

Top News

PM Modi to visit poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, launch projects worth over Rs 19,000 crore

PM Modi to visit Madhya Pradesh today, launch projects worth Rs 19,000 crore

The prime minister will dedicate to the nation the Delhi-Vad...

Rahul in Amritsar, to visit Golden Temple

Rahul Gandhi arrives in Amritsar, to visit Golden Temple

Gandhi’s visit comes at a time when there is tension between...

Suspected ISIS terrorist Shanawaz arrested by Delhi Police

Delhi police arrest suspected ISIS terrorist Shahnawaz

Currently being interrogated, the suspected terrorist carrie...

Bodies of 3 minor sisters stuffed in trunk found in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Bodies of 3 minor sisters stuffed in trunk found in Punjab’s Jalandhar

The police suspect the children were murdered by their fathe...

UK nurses tied Sikh patient's beard with gloves, left him in his own urine: Report

UK nurses tied Sikh patient's beard with gloves, left him in his own urine: Report

The note, written in Punjabi, claims nurses had laughed at h...


Cities

View All

Rahul in Amritsar, to visit Golden Temple

Rahul Gandhi arrives in Amritsar, to visit Golden Temple

Rahul Gandhi is welcome to Golden Temple, but he should not forget damage Congress did to Sikhs, says Harsimrat Badal

Armed persons loot 1.4-kg gold worth Rs 76 lakh from jeweller in Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi to visit Golden Temple amid Sukhpal Khaira row

Drug peddlers held with 1.6-kg heroin in Amritsar

VB raids on houses of Manpreet’s aide

VB raids on houses of Manpreet’s aide

Work on temporary composting plant at Dadu Majra starts today

Work on temporary composting plant at Dadu Majra starts today

20 Chandigarh heritage items to go under hammer in France

Chandigarh sees 6% rise in GST collection to Rs 219 crore

Dera Bassi girl dies of suspected dengue

30,000 in Chandigarh pitch in for Swachhata drive

Suspected ISIS terrorist Shanawaz arrested by Delhi Police

Delhi police arrest suspected ISIS terrorist Shahnawaz

Woman constable dies by suicide in south Delhi's Mehrauli

Delhi’s Partition Museum draws visitors in droves

Former Chandigarh MP Pawan Bansal replaced by Delhi leader Ajay Maken as AICC treasurer

Mega protest by govt employees for OPS

250-ft breach in advance bundh plugged

250-ft breach in advance bundh plugged

This Nawanshahr school has all infra, but no staff to teach

Monsoon fury: 18K acres affected, ‘zero’ paddy produce expected in 15 Sultanpur Lodhi villages

Swachhata Hi Seva campaign: Public participation must to maintain cleanliness in city, says Jalandhar civic body official

Theatre stages comeback in Jalandhar with Punjabi play

Coordinate with PSPCL to take action, rights panel tells MC

Coordinate with PSPCL to take action, Punjab Human Rights Commission tells Ludhiana MC

Cleanliness drives mark Gandhi Jayanti in city

Waterlogging key concern in parts of Atam Nagar, Model Town Extension

Man held with 1.5-kg opium

Four booked for thrashing, issuing threats to two sisters

Law varsity staff, students hold ‘Shramdaan for Swachhata’ in Patiala

Law varsity staff, students hold ‘Shramdaan for Swachhata’ in Patiala

AAP ignoring SC community: NSCA

Bizmen making beeline for investment in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

Talent show at Multani Mal Modi college in Patiala

IPSC cricket tournament kicks off