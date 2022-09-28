Famed American ski mountaineer missing in Nepal

PTI

Kathmandu: Rescuers in a helicopter were searching on the world's eighth-highest mountain on Tuesday for a famed US ski mountaineer a day after she fell off the mountain near the peak. Hilaree Nelson, 49, was skiing down from the 8,163-metre (26,775-foot) Mount Manaslu summit when the mishap took place. On Monday, an avalanche at a lower elevation had swept several climbers, killing a Nepali guide and injuring other climbers. Agencies

King Charles’ monogram unveiled as royal mourning ends

London: The new monogram to be used by Charles as the UK’s new monarch has been unveiled and used for the first time on Tuesday, as the royal family's mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II comes to an end. King Charles III’s new cypher is designed by the College of Arms and shows his initial – C – intertwined with the letter R for Rex, which is Latin for King.