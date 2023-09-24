Famed Uyghur scholar gets life term in China

Beijing, September 23

A prominent Uyghur scholar specialising in the study of her people’s folklore and traditions has been sentenced to life in prison, according to a US-based foundation that works on human rights cases in China.

Rahile Dawut was convicted on charges of endangering state security in December 2018 in a secret trial, the San Francisco-based Dui Hua Foundation said in a statement Thursday. Dawut appealed but her conviction was upheld, the foundation said. “The sentencing of Professor Rahile Dawut to life in prison is a cruel tragedy, a great loss for the Uyghur people, and for all who treasure academic freedom,” John Kamm, executive director of the Dui Hua Foundation, said in a statement. — AP

#China #human rights