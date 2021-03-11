France's far-right Marine Le Pen admits defeat, but vows to fight Emmanuel Macron again

Paris, April 24

French President Emmanuel Macron defeated his far-right rival Marine Le Pen on Sunday by a comfortable margin, securing a second term and heading off what would have been a political earthquake.

French President Macron has defeated Marine Le Pen as per projections.

Cheers of joy erupted as the results appeared on a giant screen at the Champ de Mars Park at the foot of the Eiffel tower, where Macron supporters waved French and EU flags. People hugged each other and chanted “Macron”.

France goes with Macron French President Emmanuel Macron defeated his far-right rival Marine Le Pen on Sunday by a comfortable margin, early projections by pollsters showed, which are usually considered accurate.

Projections showed Macron securing 57-58% of the votes. Reports say Le Pen conceded defeat. Macron would be 1st French President in 20 years to win a 2nd term, since Jacques Chirac in 2002. Next hurdle only few weeks ahead A first major challenge will be the parliamentary elections in June

Macron may face protests if he passes pension reform

Volatile energy prices, popular dislike may spell trouble

In contrast, a gathering of dejected Le Pen supporters erupted in boos and whistles at a sprawling reception hall on the outskirts of Paris.

Le Pen admitted defeat, but vowed to keep up the fight, with the June parliamentary elections in mind.

Marine Le Pen

“I will never abandon the French,” she said to supporters chanting “Marine! Marine!”

Congratulations to my friend @EmmanuelMacron on being re-elected as the President of France! I look forward to continue working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2022

The first pollsters’ projections showed Macron securing around 57-58 per cent of the votes. Such estimates are normally accurate but may be fine-tuned as official results come in from around the country throughout the evening.

But Macron can expect little to no grace period after many, especially on the left only voted for him reluctantly to block the far-right from winning. Protests that marred part of his first mandate could erupt again quite quickly, as he tries to press on with pro-business reforms. — Reuters