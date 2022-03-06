FATF retains Pakistan on grey list, adds UAE

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 5

The global financial watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has retained Pakistan on its grey list. In its three-day plenary, which ended on Friday, the FATF included the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with which India signed a free trade agreement less than a month ago, in the list of jurisdictions requiring increased monitoring or the grey list. The FATF excluded Zimbabwe from the list after a review found it compliant on all parameters.

17 nations included There are 17 countries on the grey list of the FATF

Zimbabwe has been excluded from the list after a review found it compliant on all parameters

In all, there are 17 countries on the grey list. Though Pakistan receives bad press, it now has a couple of deficiencies in comparison with Burkina Faso, which has 10 deficiencies. The sixth plenary of the FATF was the last under the German presidency of Marcus Pleyer. It has now appointed T Raja Kumar of Singapore as the next President for a fixed two-year term from July 1.