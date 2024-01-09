'Fauda' star Idan Amedi injured in Gaza while fighting Hamas terrorists

Tel Aviv, January 9
Idan Amedi, one of the popular stars of web series, 'Fauda', which is a big hit on the OTT platform Netflix, and a renowned singer in Israel with millions of followers on YouTube, is seriously injured in Gaza while fighting Hamas terrorists.
The family of Amedi announced the news of his injury on Monday evening.
The Fauda star was fighting in the Israel Defence Forces' (IDF) counter-terrorism unit and was injured while fighting in the strip.
Amedi was fighting in the counter-terrorism unit as a reservist since the war began immediately after the Hamas rampage on October 7.
He has documented moments from the military service on his Instagram account and had said, "This is not a scene from ‘Fauda’, this is real life."
He also added that he and his fellow soldiers were motivated by their concern for the victims of Hamas' October 7 massacre.
"May God and us avenge their blood," Amedi said.
He joined the hit web series 'Fauda', and portrays his role as Sagi, a member of the counter-terrorism unit headed by Doron (played by actor Lior Raz).
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Maldives tourism body condemns derogatory remarks against PM Modi, calls India 'closest neighbour'
Terming India as one of the closest neighbours and allies of...
Video: In broad daylight, '200 rounds' fired at Zira councillor’s house during wedding in Punjab's Ferozepur; police probe drug smuggling rivalry
ADGP says they have rounded up some suspects
2 Delhi Police officers die as their car collides with truck in Haryana's Sonepat
The accident takes place around 11.30 pm on Monday
India’s ultra rich buy Rs 7,200 cr luxury flats in Gurugram in just 73 hours
The exclusive enclave will comprise 1,113 luxury residences ...
16 trains running late due to fog; Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category
The IMD predicts that the maximum temperature is likely to h...