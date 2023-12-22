FBI offers $10K reward for info on missing Indian student

New York, December 21
The FBI is offering a reward of up to USD 10,000 for information about a 29-year-old female student from India who went missing from New Jersey over four years ago.
Mayushi Bhagat was last seen leaving her apartment in Jersey City on the evening of April 29, 2019, wearing “colourful pyjama pants and a black T-shirt.” Her family reported her missing to the police on May 1, 2019.
The FBI Newark Field Office and the Jersey City Police Department are seeking public’s help in solving Bhagat’s disappearance. The FBI is offering a reward of up to USD 10,000 for information leading to her location or recovery.
In July last year, the FBI added Bhagat to its list of “missing persons” and sought assistance from the public to help with information about her.
Born in India in July 1994, Bhagat was in the US on a student visa and was studying at the New York Institute of Technology.
According to a statement by the FBI, she speaks English, Hindi and Urdu and detectives say she has friends in South Plainfield, New Jersey.
The FBI said anyone with information about Bhagat, her whereabouts or her disappearance, should call FBI Newark or the Jersey City Police Department.
“They could receive a reward of up to USD 10,000 for information leading to her location or recovery,” the statement issued last week said.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Search operation to track down terrorists in J-K’s Poonch begins
5 army personnel were killed and two others injured in a ter...
After Joe Biden expresses inability to travel to Delhi, French President Emmanuel Macron to be Republic Day chief guest
India had invited US President Joe Biden to grace the occasi...
One person dies in Kerala as state records 265 new Covid-19 cases
Of the 328 coronavirus infections reported nationwide till 8...
BSF intercepts drone, seizes contraband in Punjab's Fazilka
The contraband is suspected to be heroin