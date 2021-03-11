FBI raids Donald Trump's estate in Florida

Washington, August 9

The FBI has raided Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida reportedly over a probe into the handling of presidential documents, triggering an angry outburst from the former president, who termed it “prosecutorial misconduct” and “weaponisation of the justice system” to prevent him from running for the White House in 2024.

Trump, 76, in a statement said Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach was “occupied by a large group of FBI agents”.

The Justice Department and the FBI declined to comment. The dramatic escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of Trump comes as he prepares for a possible third presidential run in 2024. Sources said the raid was conducted as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to his Florida residence.

Trump was not at his Palm Beach estate during the search and was in the New York City area, media reports said. “After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” Trump, the Republican Party leader, said.

Trump alleged that such an assault could only take place in broken, third-world countries. — PTI

Dark times These are dark times for our nation, as my beautiful home is under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. — Donald Trump, former US President

