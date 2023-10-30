Female Israeli soldier kidnapped on October 7 freed in Gaza during ground operation

Jerusalem, October 30
An Israeli soldier was freed from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip during the military's ground operation, the military and Shin Bet intelligence agency said on Monday.
The military said the soldier, who it identified as Ori Megidish, had been kidnapped by Hamas on October 7. It said she had since undergone medical checks and was "doing well". It did not elaborate on the circumstances of her release.
Energy Minister Israel Katz, a member of Israel's security cabinet, said on media platform X: "I want to send strength and congratulate the soldiers and commanders of the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) and Shin Bet for the bold operation." He offered no further details.
Prior to the announcement on the freed soldier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said efforts to free the over 200 hostages being held by Hamas were ongoing during the ground campaign in Gaza, which he said "creates opportunities to achieve their release and we will not miss them". Reuters
