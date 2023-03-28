Female shooter kills 3 school kids, 3 adults

Washington, March 27

A female shooter killed three children and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday before the police shot her dead. The assailant appeared to be a teenage girl.

The police began receiving calls at 10:13 a.m. of a shooter at The Covenant School, which teaches children up to 6th grade. Officers could hear gunfire coming from the school's second floor, Don Aaron, an official of Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said.

The shooter had at least two semi-automatic rifles and a handgun, Aaron said. Two officers from a five-member team shot at her in what Aaron described as a lobby area and she was dead by 10:27 a.m.

Three students were pronounced dead after arriving at a hospital in Vanderbilt with gunshot wounds, a hospital spokesperson said in a statement. Three adult staff members were also killed by the shooter, the police said.

Deadly mass shootings have become commonplace in the US, but a female attacker is highly unusual. Only four of the 191 mass shootings since 1966 were carried out by a female attacker. — Reuters