 Fiery protests grip France for third night over deadly police shooting of teenager : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Fiery protests grip France for third night over deadly police shooting of teenager

Fiery protests grip France for third night over deadly police shooting of teenager

More than 400 people were arrested overnight around the country and around 200 police officers were injured, according to police

Fiery protests grip France for third night over deadly police shooting of teenager

The killing of 17-year-old Nahel during a traffic check Tuesday, captured on video, shocked the country and stirred up long-simmering tensions between young people and police in housing projects and other disadvantaged neighborhoods around France. AP/PTI



AP

Nanterre (France), June 30

French protesters erected barricades, lit fires and shot fireworks at police in the streets of some French cities overnight as tensions mounted over the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old that has shocked the nation.

Armored police vehicles rammed through the charred remains of cars that had been flipped and set ablaze in the northwestern Paris suburb of Nanterre, where a police officer shot the teen, who is only being identified by his first name, Nahel.

On the other side of Paris, protesters lit a fire at the city hall of the suburb of Clichy-sous-Bois. The French capital also saw garbage bins set ablaze and some store windows smashed.

In the Mediterranean port city of Marseille, police sought to disperse violent groups in the city center, regional authorities said.

Tens of thousands of police officers were deployed to quell the protests, which have gripped the country three nights in a row. More than 400 people were arrested overnight around the country and around 200 police officers were injured, according to a national police spokesperson. No information was available about injuries among the rest of the population.

Schools, town halls and police stations were targeted by people setting fires, and police used tear gas, water cannons and dispersion grenades against rioters, the spokesperson said.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 40,000 officers would be deployed overnight Thursday to Friday, with 5,000 in the Paris region alone.

“The professionals of disorder must go home,” Darmanin said. While he said there's no need yet to declare a state of emergency — a measure taken to quell weeks of rioting that followed the accidental death of two boys fleeing police in 2005 — he added: “The state's response will be extremely firm.”

The police officer accused of pulling the trigger Tuesday was handed a preliminary charge of voluntary homicide after prosecutor Pascal Prache said his initial investigation led him to conclude “the conditions for the legal use of the weapon were not met.” Preliminary charges mean investigating magistrates strongly suspect wrongdoing but need to investigate more before sending a case to trial.

The detained police officer's lawyer, speaking on French TV channel BFMTV, said the officer was sorry and “devastated.” The officer did what he thought was necessary in the moment, attorney Laurent-Franck Lienard told the news outlet.

“He doesn't get up in the morning to kill people,” Lienard said of the officer, whose name has not been released as per French practice in criminal cases. “He really didn't want to kill.”

The shooting captured on video shocked France and stirred up long-simmering tensions between police and young people in housing projects and other disadvantaged neighborhoods.

The teenager's family and their lawyers haven't said the police shooting was race-related and they didn't release his surname or details about him. Still, anti-racism activists renewed their complaints about police behavior.

“We have to go beyond saying that things need to calm down,” said Dominique Sopo, head of the campaign group SOS Racisme. “The issue here is how do we make it so that we have a police force that when they see Blacks and Arabs, don't tend to shout at them, use racist terms against them and in some cases, shoot them in the head.”

In Nanterre, a peaceful march Thursday afternoon in honor of Nahel was followed by escalating confrontations, with smoke billowing from cars and garbage bins set ablaze. Tensions rose in places across France throughout the day.

In the usually tranquil Pyrenees town of Pau in southwestern France, a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a new police office, national police said. Vehicles were set on fire in Toulouse and a tramway train was torched in a suburb of Lyon, police said. Paris police said its officers made 40 arrests, some on the margins of the largely peaceful memorial march for the teen and others elsewhere.

Bus and tram services in the Paris area shut down before sunset as a precaution, and many tram lines remained shut for Friday morning rush hour.

The town of Clamart, home to 54,000 people in the French capital's southwest suburbs, said it was taking the extraordinary step of imposing an overnight curfew through Monday, citing “the risk of new public order disturbances.” The mayor of Neuilly-sur-Marne announced a similar curfew in that town in the eastern suburbs.

The unrest extended as far as Brussels, the Belgian capital city and EU administrative hub, where about a dozen people were detained during scuffles related to the shooting in France. Police spokeswoman Ilse Van de Keere said that several fires were brought under control and that at least one car was burned.

Prache, the Nanterre prosecutor, said officers tried to stop Nahel because he looked so young and was driving a Mercedes with Polish license plates in a bus lane. He allegedly ran a red light to avoid being stopped then got stuck in traffic. Both officers involved said they drew their guns to prevent him from fleeing.

The officer who fired a single shot said he feared he and his colleague or someone else could be hit by the car, according to Prache.

The scenes in France's suburbs echoed 2005, when the deaths of 15-year-old Bouna Traoré and 17-year-old Zyed Benna led to three weeks of riots, exposing anger and resentment in neglected, crime-ridden suburban housing projects. The two boys were electrocuted after hiding from police in a power substation in the Paris suburb of Clichy-sous-Bois.

Deadly use of firearms is less common in France than in the United States, though several people have died or sustained injuries at the hands of French police in recent years, prompting demands for more accountability. France also saw protests against racial profiling and other injustice in the wake of George Floyd's killing by police in Minnesota.

A police spokesperson said 13 people who didn't comply with traffic stops were fatally shot by police last year. This year, three people, including Nahel, have died in similar circumstances.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Watch: Youths in SUVs create ruckus on Chandigarh roads, challaned after video goes viral

2
Punjab

Chit fund scam: Punjab govt to sell properties of Pearl Group to return duped investors’ money

3
Diaspora

101-year-old Sikh World War II veteran honoured by UK PM Rishi Sunak with Points of Light award

4
Jalandhar

Canadian immigration fraud: 6 FIRs, no action; Brijesh Mishra evaded arrest in Punjab

5
Nation

TN Guv dismisses arrested minister Senthil Balaji from Cabinet, sparks oppn outrage, CM Stalin vows to fight legally

6
Trending

‘Wholesome video’: Amritsar police official rescues stray dog stuck in vehicle, netizens all hearts

7
World

Aspartame sweetener, used in diet sodas and chewing gum, likely to be named a carcinogen by WHO’s cancer research agency

8
Nation

Lok Sabha drill: PM Modi chairs BJP huddle, 3 zones for focused work

9
World

Canada invites 500 healthcare workers through its first occupational-specific Express Entry draw

10
Patiala

SGPC to meet Home Minister Amit Shah over amendment in Sikh Gurdwaras Act

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

President Xi Jinping will attend virtual SCO summit hosted by India: Chinese Foreign Ministry

President Xi Jinping will attend virtual SCO summit hosted by India: Chinese Foreign Ministry

This is the first official announcement about Xi's participa...

Rahul Gandhi to travel to Manipur’s Moirang to visit relief camps

Cry for help on the face of every brother, sister and child I meet, Rahul Gandhi says on his Manipur visit

On Friday morning, Rahul went to Moirang and met people disp...

Former Punjab deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh dies at 73

Former Punjab deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh dies at 73

Was undergoing treatment at the PGI

Atishi gets finance, revenue in Delhi cabinet reshuffle

Atishi gets finance, revenue in Delhi cabinet reshuffle

Will now hold 12 portfolios, the highest among all ministers

PM Modi travels in metro to attend Delhi University event

PM Modi takes Metro to attend Delhi University event

Security stepped up, over 1,000 personnel deployed for PM’s ...


Cities

View All

Farmers ‘forced’ to sell maize, moong below MSP

Farmers ‘forced’ to sell maize, moong below MSP

Knotty affair: Tokrian Wala Bazaar turns into ‘taran wala bazaar’

Pathetic parks: Park in Telephone Exchange area reduced to parking lot

Eid-al-Adha celebrated with religious fervour, enthusiasm

Two accomplices of Abhi Pehalwan held in murder attempt case

Cong alleges collapse of law & order

Cong alleges collapse of law & order

First monsoon showers expose ill-preparedness

First monsoon showers expose ill-preparedness

GMCH Emergency wards inundated

Three challaned after viral video

Rain pours misery in Zirakpur, Kharar

Panchkula roads turn into canals

Atishi gets finance, revenue in Delhi cabinet reshuffle

Atishi gets finance, revenue in Delhi cabinet reshuffle

CM halts appointments of officers facing probe

Delhi Education Minister to take charge of Finance, Revenue depts

Discom conducts monsoon safety drive in Delhi

Gurugram hospital performs India’s first surgery for schizophrenia

Defying waste segregation, littering may cost you dear

Defying waste segregation, littering may cost you dear

DC office staff to go on pen-down strike

Residents suffer, authorities in slumber

Canadian immigration fraud: 6 FIRs, no action; Brijesh Mishra evaded arrest in Punjab

No Urdu classes since last year, reason lack of qualified teachers

First monsoon showers expose civic body’s ill-preparedness

First monsoon showers expose civic body’s ill-preparedness

Moga elderly couple drowns as car falls into Sirhind canal

Man held with 24,850 intoxicating tablets

1,000-acre village common land freed of encroachments in dist

After tomatoes, fruits out of reach for many

Rainwater floods Patiala roads, enters houses

Rainwater floods Patiala roads, enters houses

Punjabi varsity reduces student intake of affiliated colleges for malpractices

Project on livelihood security for women jail inmates