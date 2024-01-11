 Fighting intensifies despite Israel’s promise to scale down Gaza war : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Fighting intensifies despite Israel’s promise to scale down Gaza war

Fighting intensifies despite Israel’s promise to scale down Gaza war

US, UK fend off Houthi attack in Red Sea, shoot down 21 drones, missiles

Fighting intensifies despite Israel’s promise to scale down Gaza war

A Palestinian woman at the site of an Israeli strike in Rafah. REUTERS



Gaza, January 10

Israeli strikes in southern and central Gaza intensified on Wednesday despite a pledge by Israel that it would pull out some troops and shift to a more targeted campaign, and pleading from its ally Washington to kill fewer civilians.

In touch with Israel, Palestine: India

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj has said in the UN General Assembly that India is in touch with Israeli and Palestinian leaders, and its clear message has been to prevent the escalation of war.

In the latest sign of the three-month-old war spreading, US and British warships in the Red Sea fended off the biggest attack yet from Yemen’s Houthi movement, which says it is acting to support Gaza. Washington and London said they shot down 21 drones and missiles aimed at shipping lanes. No one was hurt.

Israel has said this week it is planning to begin drawing down troops, at least from the northern part of Gaza, after weeks of US pressure to scale down its operations and shift to what Washington says should be a more targeted campaign. But the fighting appears to be as intense as ever, especially in the southern and central areas where Israeli forces launched ground advances last month.

Israel has killed more than 23,000 Palestinians in Gaza since launching its campaign to eradicate the Hamas militant group that runs the enclave, after Hamas fighters killed 1,200 Israelis and captured 240 hostages in a rampage on October 7.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on his fourth trip to the region since the war began, went to Ramallah on Wednesday and met Palestinian leaders, including Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The PA, which exercises limited self rule in the West Bank and accepts Israel’s right to exist, lost control of Gaza in 2007 to Hamas, which is sworn to Israel’s destruction. Blinken discussed efforts to protect and aid civilians in Gaza.

At the same time, the World Health Organization has cancelled another planned medical aid mission to Gaza over security concerns, the sixth such cancellation in two weeks, and sounded a fresh alarm over the spread of infectious disease there.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was the sixth mission to northern Gaza cancelled by the United Nations agency because requests to visit had not been approved or assurances over security provided since its last visit, on 26 December.

“We call on Israel to approve requests by WHO and other partners to deliver humanitarian aid,” he added. — Reuters

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gaza #Israel #United States of America USA #Washington


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Nitin Gadkari’s vision for Punjab: Travel from Ludhiana to Ropar in 1 hour, drones for farmers; state to be hub of hydrogen

2
Trending

‘I don’t sleep with vaccinated women’: Andrew Tate snaps at Indian-American doctor after she takes a dig at his ‘ripped abs’

3
Chandigarh

Delhi Police arrest wanted criminal from Punjab’s Zirakpur

4
India

4-year-old boy 'killed' by CEO mother cremated in Bengaluru; father performs last rites

5
India

India-Maldives row—Maldives worried over losing not just Indian tourists, but also Bollywood support

6
Ludhiana

Ludhiana man, wife on the run after they are booked for attacking stray dog with sharp-edged weapon for damaging their car cover

7
India

Congress chief Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan decline Ram temple consecration invite; call it ‘BJP-RSS event’

8
India

In big win for Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Speaker says group led by him ‘real’ Shiv Sena; no MLA disqualified

9
Haryana

Fog disrupts visibility in parts of Punjab, Haryana as cold wave sweeps region

10
India

Why Pakistan feared ‘Qatal ki Raat’ post Balakote airstrikes, reveals former diplomat Ajay Bisaria

Don't Miss

View All
SGPC receives certificate of honour
Amritsar

SGPC receives honour as Golden Temple records highest footfall of devotees in world

Chinese dor has taken away traditional charm of kite-flying, say Amritsar residents
Amritsar

Chinese dor has taken away traditional charm of kite-flying: Amritsar residents

Peak hour traffic chokes Zirakpur-Chandigarh stretch
Chandigarh

Peak hour traffic chokes Zirakpur-Chandigarh stretch

Lure of foreign shores, scores of Punjab villages losing youth
Punjab

Lure of foreign shores, scores of Punjab villages losing youth

Plastic bottle can have 3.7L toxic particles
India

Plastic bottle can have 3.7 lakh toxic particles

India’s ultra rich buy Rs 7,200 cr luxury flats in Gurugram in just 73 hours
Business

India’s ultra rich buy Rs 7,200 crore luxury flats in Gurugram in just 72 hours

Now, safety guards to save bikers from killer thread
Amritsar

Now, safety guards to save bikers from killer kite thread

11.94 lakh passports issued in state last year
Punjab

11.94 lakh passports issued in Punjab last year

Top News

United States objects to providing defence material to Nikhil Gupta in Gurpatwant Pannun case till appearance in New York court

United States objects to providing defence material to Nikhil Gupta in Gurpatwant Pannun case till appearance in New York court

He has been detained in a Czech prison on murder-for-hire ch...

Cold wave sweeps north region; visibility drops to zero in Punjab's Bathinda as dense fog affects road, rail movement

Cold wave sweeps north region; visibility drops to zero in Punjab's Bathinda as dense fog affects road, rail movement

Fog affects the schedule of 24 trains approaching Delhi

Shinde faction real Shiv Sena: Speaker in setback to Uddhav

Eknath Shinde faction real Shiv Sena: Maharashtra Speaker in setback to Uddhav Thackeray

Dismisses disqualification pleas filed by both groups after ...

‘BJP, RSS eyeing poll gain’: Sonia, Kharge decline temple invite

‘BJP, RSS eyeing poll gain’: Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge decline Ram Mandir invite

Jairam Ramesh questions motive behind inauguration of 'incom...

‘India pillar of stability’: PM reaches out to global firms, lists 10 key areas

‘India pillar of stability’: PM Modi reaches out to global firms, lists 10 key areas

At 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit, says nation believes in univ...


Cities

View All

Illegal mining: Day after assault on cops, police raid Kot Sidhu village

Illegal mining: Day after assault on cops, police raid Kot Sidhu village

SGPC receives honour as Golden Temple records highest footfall of devotees in world

25-time MAKA Trophy winner Guru Nanak Dev University nurturing sports

Body massage chairs to be set up at Amritsar railway station

Moga's Harpreet lured by US drug peddler: Probe

DA Case: Vigilance Bureau raids Congress ex-minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar’s house in Bathinda

DA Case: Vigilance Bureau raids Congress ex-minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar’s house in Bathinda

3 held for looting Rs 7.50 lakh

Another blow to AAP, Billu joins BJP

Another blow to Chandigarh AAP, councillor Lakhbir Singh Billu joins BJP

Chandigarh Mayoral elections on January 18

Peak hour traffic chokes Zirakpur-Chandigarh stretch

Vivek High School moves High Court against Chandigarh’s EWS ‘diktat’

No respite, max temperature hovers around 10°C in Chandigarh

Despite severe cold, shelter homes in deplorable state

Despite severe cold, shelter homes in deplorable state in Delhi

Delhi air quality improves from ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’

Delhi markets gear up for Ram Temple celebrations

Delhi riots: Supreme Court defers hearing on Umar Khalid’s bail plea in UAPA case to January 24

INDIA allies AAP, Congress face to face over issues faced by sanitation staff

Highway robbers’ gang busted, four held with weapons, ammo

Highway robbers’ gang busted, four held with weapons, ammo

Four nabbed with 330-gm heroin

Sarpanch murder case: 6 arrested following encounter with police

Three held for extortion, robbery

Civic body turns a blind eye as city roads in shambles

MLA overrules Ludhiana MC order, gets shops unsealed after drive

MLA overrules Ludhiana MC order, gets shops unsealed after drive

Regularise lone Delhi flight from Ludhiana, Centre asks operator

Political parties in war of words over Ram temple inauguration

Minimum temperature drops to 6.4°C in Ludhiana

Cyber criminals nabbed for duping Ludhiana firm of Rs 20 lakh

Plan to improve air quality in city underway, says Patiala DC Sawhney

Plan to improve air quality in city underway, says Patiala DC Sawhney

13 booked for firing after clash at Patiala bus stand

Punjab cagers enter semifinals of national games

Man posing as buyer flees with car, arrested

Youth killed as car hits pole