Fighting intensifies in Ukraine; West for more sanctions on Russia

Kyiv, December 12

Russian forces pounded targets in eastern and southern Ukraine with missiles, drones and artillery, Ukraine’s General Staff said on Monday, while millions remained without power in subzero temperatures after further strikes on key infrastructure.

In a flurry of weekend diplomacy, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with the leaders of the United States, France and Turkey ahead of planned Group of Seven (G7) and EU meetings on Monday that could agree further sanctions on Russia.

€2 bn aid for ukraine EU on Monday agreed to put another 2 billion euros to support Ukraine.

“Will ensure we have funding to support our partners’ armed forces,” EU’s Josep Borrell said.

More top-ups may be possible at a later stage, said the European Council bloc’s member states.

There are no peace talks and no end in sight to the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War Two, which Moscow describes as a “special military operation” and Ukraine and its allies call an unprovoked act of aggression.

Russia does not yet see a “constructive” approach from the United States on the Ukraine conflict, RIA news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin as saying on Monday. The two countries have held a series of contacts in Turkey.

US President Joe Biden told Zelenskiy during a call on Sunday that Washington was prioritising efforts to boost Ukraine’s air defences, the White House said. Zelenskiy said he had thanked Biden for the “unprecedented defence and financial” help the United States has provided.

On the ground in Ukraine, the Black Sea port of Odesa on Monday resumed operations that had been suspended after Russia used Iranian-made drones on Saturday to hit two energy facilities.

Power is slowly being restored to some 1.5 million people, but the situation remains difficult, national grid operator Ukrenergo said in a statement on Monday.

The Kyiv authorities said 14 settlements had no power and 37 were partially without power. There were no reports of blackouts. — Reuters