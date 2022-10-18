Fiji to host World Hindi conference next year

Suva: Fiji is set to host the World Hindi conference next year with over 1,000 delegates attending the event, Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Palaniswamy Karthigeyan, confirmed. The three-day conference will host Hindi-speaking scholars, language academics, and other officials. Hindi is one of the three languages spoken in the South-Pacific nation, the other two being Fijian and English. Fiji Hindi is also known as ‘Fijian Baat’ or ‘Fijian Hindustani’. ians
Gates Foundation pledges $1.2 billion to eradicate polio
new york: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation said on Sunday that it will commit $1.2 billion to support efforts to end all forms of polio globally. Polio is a highly infectious disease, spread mainly through contamination by faecal matter, used to kill and paralyse thousands of children annually. While there is no known cure of the disease, three injections of the polio vaccine provide nearly 100 per cent immunity. reuters
