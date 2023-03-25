Filipino diplomats take up sea disputes with Beijing

Manila, March 24
Filipino diplomats issued a slew of protests over China’s aggressive behaviour in the South China Sea, including targeting a Philippine coast guard ship with a military laser, when they met Chinese officials Friday, an official said.
Should cooperate
We should not allow certain disputes to stand in the way of overall cooperation. — Sun Weidong, Chinese vice foreign minister
A Chinese delegation led by Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong held two days of talks starting on Thursday with Philippine counterparts led by Foreign Undersecretary Theresa Lazaro and reviewed overall relations. The two sides focused on their territorial disputes Friday, the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila said. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Never asked for foreign intervention, BJP leaders lied in Parliament to divert Adani issue: Rahul Gandhi addresses press after disqualification from LS
He said Indian democracy is under threat and examples of it ...
PIL in Supreme Court challenges 'automatic disqualification' of lawmakers upon conviction and 2-year sentence
The plea is filed by a Kerala-based social activist
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification goes against basic tenets of Constitution, says Sharad Pawar
Gandhi, representing Wayanad parliamentary constituency in K...
Eric Garcetti sworn in as next US Ambassador to India
After a wait of over two years, India will have a full-fledg...
Tejashwi Yadav appears before CBI for questioning in land-for-jobs 'scam'
Upon his arrival at the CBI headquarters at around 10.30am, ...