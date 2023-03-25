Filipino diplomats take up sea disputes with Beijing

Manila, March 24

Filipino diplomats issued a slew of protests over China’s aggressive behaviour in the South China Sea, including targeting a Philippine coast guard ship with a military laser, when they met Chinese officials Friday, an official said.

Should cooperate We should not allow certain disputes to stand in the way of overall cooperation. — Sun Weidong, Chinese vice foreign minister

A Chinese delegation led by Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong held two days of talks starting on Thursday with Philippine counterparts led by Foreign Undersecretary Theresa Lazaro and reviewed overall relations. The two sides focused on their territorial disputes Friday, the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila said. — AP