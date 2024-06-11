 Filming IND vs PAK Vlog in Karachi, Pakistani YouTuber shot dead by angry security guard : The Tribune India

  • Filming IND vs PAK Vlog in Karachi, Pakistani YouTuber shot dead by angry security guard

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 11

This time, the hype around the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match was not about breaking TVs or verbal spats among fans, but about shoot-out and bloodshed.

According to Pakistani media, a YouTuber after the match took to Lahore’s mobile market to film a vlog on reactions for the match in New York on June 9.

After speaking with several people about the face-off, Saad Ahmed encountered a security guard, who was not keen on being featured in the video.

He lost his cool on being questioned repeatedly and eventually shot the YouTuber dead.

As per reports, Saad was rushed to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

One of Saad’s friends told Pakistan’s Geo TV that he received a call from the YouTuber before leaving for shooting a video in Karachi’s mobile market. The friend said Saad was the sole breadwinner of his family.

An Instagram handle, named khattti.meethi.baateinn, also shared the news of Saad’s murder on Instagram, sharing one of his old videos. The caption of the video also included the statement of the accused security guard.

“He kept on bringing the mic close to my face and filming. I lost my temper and fired at him," the guard was quoted as saying in the Instagram post.

The accused was later arrested.

About The Author

Tribune Web Desk

The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

