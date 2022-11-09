Finally, FIR over assassination attempt, former Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls its farcical

Islamabad, November 8

After Pakistan's Supreme Court issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Punjab Police, a First Information Report (FIR) against the attempted assassination of former Prime Minister Imran Khan was registered on Monday, Geo news reported.

Earlier, the court issued an order to the IG of Punjab Police, Faisal Shahkar, to file the FIR of the gun attack on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman. He was also ordered to submit a report within 24 hours.

The prime suspect Naveed was arrested on the spot and has been nominated in the case registered under various charges including terrorism, murder, attempted murder, and planning to kill someone.

Reacting to the development, PTI leaders rejected the FIR and called it a "mockery of the law and the top court's order." PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that if the FIR doesn't include the three accused nominated by Imran Khan then it is not more than a piece of paper, according to geo News.

Meanwhile, another PTI leader, Shireen Mazari held the FIR as an “attempt at a complete cover-up by the three accused through the power of their positions and the state”.

“The FIR registered in Wazirabad thana is a sheer mockery of the law & SC order. An attempt at a complete cover-up by the 3 accused thru the power of their positions & the State. Seems regime change conspirators hellbent on destroying Pak totally for their own ends,” Shireen Mazari tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, another PTI member, Omar Ayub Khan said, “FIR registered is rejected!! This FIR is not even worth the paper its written on. Mockery of Justice!!” Meanwhile, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari called for a “free, fair, and impartial” investigation against the assassination attempt on Imran Khan to bring the facts forward.

Imran Khan was shot during his long march in Wazirabad on Thursday. — ANI

Nation has risen in support On the issue of the farcical FIR, my lawyers will give my position. Today the nation has awakened, understood and risen in support of my message of justice, freedom and national sovereignty. Imran Khan, former Pakistan PM

