Finally, Sri Lanka-India passenger ferry service to begin on April 29

Colombo, March 26
The much-delayed passenger ferry service between Sri Lanka and India is set to start by the end of April, Civil Aviation Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva said on Sunday.
“On April 29, the ferry service between Karaikal and Kankesanthurai in port in Jaffna district would begin. Each passenger would be allowed a 100 kg baggage allowance at a very concessionary rate," the minister said.
De Silva said the opportunity would be open to any passenger ferry operator of both countries to run the service. A passenger terminal is being built by the Sri Lanka Navy at Kankesanthurai. The service would be a four-hour-long voyage, the Aviation Ministry here said. — Agencies
