Firefighters battle massive fire at Iraq oil refinery

A team of 32 firefighters in northern Iraq was battling to put out a massive fire on Thursday, a day after it broke out at an oil refinery.
14 firefighters were injured — four with burns and the other due to smoke inhalation — while battling the blaze, which also destroyed four fire engines.
Officials said the cause of the fire was not yet clear but the facility appeared to be lacking in safety measures, including alarms. AP
