Firefly Aerospace reaches orbit with new Alpha rocket

California: A new aerospace company, Firefly Aerospace, reached orbit with its second rocket launch and deployed multiple small satellites on Saturday. Its Alpha rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, in early morning darkness and arced over the Pacific. “100% mission success,” Firefly tweeted later. A day earlier, an attempt to launch abruptly ended when the countdown reached zero. PTI

UK PM admits disruption but insists iron grip on finances

london: British PM Liz Truss has admitted for the first time since her government's mini-budget set off the Pound Sterling's historic downfall that there has been “disruption”, but insisted on staying her course of tax cuts while keeping an “iron grip” on the nation's finances. The Opposition Labour Party and many members of the governing Conservatives have dubbed it a crisis of the government's own making.