First artificial rain in Lahore to combat smog

lahore: Lahore, one of the world’s most polluted cities, on Saturday received its first artificial rain, following an experiment conducted by Pakistan’s Punjab government with the help of the UAE to combat smog. Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the experiment was conducted in 10 areas of Lahore and it was successful. PTI

US museum to return looted antiquities

Phnom Penh: Cambodia has welcomed the announcement that New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art will return more than a dozen pieces of ancient artwork to Cambodia and Thailand that were tied to an art dealer and collector accused of running a huge antiquities trafficking network out of Southeast Asia. AP

