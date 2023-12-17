First artificial rain in Lahore to combat smog

lahore: Lahore, one of the world’s most polluted cities, on Saturday received its first artificial rain, following an experiment conducted by Pakistan’s Punjab government with the help of the UAE to combat smog. Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the experiment was conducted in 10 areas of Lahore and it was successful. PTI
US museum to return looted antiquities
Phnom Penh: Cambodia has welcomed the announcement that New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art will return more than a dozen pieces of ancient artwork to Cambodia and Thailand that were tied to an art dealer and collector accused of running a huge antiquities trafficking network out of Southeast Asia. AP
CRPF sub-inspector killed, constable injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
The incident took place in the morning under Jagargunda poli...
Parliament security head's post vacant for 45 days, 40% crunch at other levels
Despite hi-tech set-up, alarms didn’t go off when gas canist...
Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led faction likely to rejoin SAD
After 2019 Lok Sabha poll debacle, a group of Akali leaders,...
2 children among 3 burnt alive in fire in Himachal Pradesh’s Una
The fire broke out at Kailua village in Haroli area on Satur...
Growth rate at 6 per cent, India will remain lower middle economy by 2047: Raghuram Rajan
The former RBI chief says if the country does not grow faste...