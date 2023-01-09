 First batch of international travellers arrives in China after quarantine goes : The Tribune India

First batch of international travellers arrives in China after quarantine goes

First batch of international travellers arrives in China after quarantine goes

Passengers arrive at Beijing Capital International Airport on Sunday. REUTERS



PTI

Beijing, January 8

For the first time in three years, China on Sunday opened its borders and welcomed international travellers and returning residents without the need for them to go under quarantine, even as infections continue to surge after Beijing scrapped its stringent zero-Covid policy.

Factory workers clash with police

  • Protesters clashed with police in central China during a demonstration by hundreds of people at a factory producing Covid antigen kits
  • Online users said the protest was over wages and the layoff of several workers by the manufacturer, Zybio, in Chongqing
  • Geolocation indictaed that some of videos were filmed at the company's factory in Chongqing

The first flights under China’s new “no quarantine” rules for international travellers landed at the airports in Guangzhou and Shenzhen in southern Guangdong province on Sunday morning, the state-run CGTN TV reported.

Officials said 387 passengers were aboard two flights from Toronto and Singapore. On Sunday, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region also resumed cross-border travel with the Chinese mainland. Many other Chinese borders also saw cross-border travel.

At the Shanghai Pudong International Airport, a man surnamed Jiang, who was the first to complete the immigration procedures, told reporters, “It is very convenient all the way from exit hatch to border inspection and clearance.”

Last month, China announced it was lifting Covid-related restrictions that mandated international arrivals undergo nucleic acid tests and quarantine.

Inbound travellers only need to take a PCR test within 48 hours before departure, and they no longer need to apply for a health code from Chinese diplomatic and consular missions. The scrapping of the travel rules comes at a time when China is grappling with a spurt in Covid cases.

The Chinese government on Saturday ordered the release of people detained over a host of coronavirus-related incidents.

A government notice said that any property that had been seized should be released, while quarantine and control measures at the state borders will also no longer be criminalised.

There was no direct mention of whether the order is applicable to scores of people held during last month’s protests against the zero-Covid policy, some of which called for the end of President Xi Jinping’s continuation in power.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Air India peeing incident: Delhi court sends accused Shankar Mishra to 14-day judicial remand, denies police his custody

2
Punjab

Punjab leg of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, here is the route

3
Business

Amul managing director RS Sodhi ousted; Jayenbhai Mehta gets interim charge

4
Nation

Cancer risk starts with first drop of alcohol: WHO

5
Ludhiana

Rs 756-cr elevated highway to be complete by June

6
Punjab

Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigns months after extortion controversy

7
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reallocates portfolios after Cabinet reshuffle; Dr Balbir Singh gets Health and Family Welfare

8
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple before starting Punjab leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra

9
Diaspora

Manpreet Monica Singh makes history, sworn in as first female Sikh judge in US

10
Punjab

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Don't Miss

View All
After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot on cold surface during yatra in Punjab
Trending

After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot in Punjab in 4 degrees Celsius

CM Bhagwant Mann tells protesting Punjab employees to join work by 2pm today, or face action
Punjab

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Expect snow in Himachal Pradesh from today
Himachal

Higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh get snow

Roads sinking, McLeodganj could be next Joshimath, warn geologists
Himachal

Roads sinking, McLeodganj could be next Joshimath, warn geologists

‘It will injure lungs of city’: Supreme Court bars apartmentalisation of residential units in Corbusian Chandigarh
Chandigarh

'It will injure lungs of city': Supreme Court bars 'apartmentalisation' of residential units in Corbusian Chandigarh

Here is why Sidharth Shukla is trending with 'Bigg Boss 16'; here a few clips that will make you smile
Trending

Here is why Sidharth Shukla is trending with 'Bigg Boss 16'; here are a few clips that will make you smile

Miscreants chop off man's hand sitting with girl in Kurukshetra’s Haveli, later fled with it; victim hospitalised
Haryana

Miscreants chop off hand of man sitting with girl in Kurukshetra's Haveli, flee with it

Dense fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave intensifies in region
Haryana

Dense fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave intensifies in region

Top News

Parliament’s sovereignty can’t be allowed to be compromised by judiciary: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Parliament’s sovereignty can’t be allowed to be compromised by judiciary: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Lok Sabha Speaker also advises judiciary to ‘remain within c...

CM’s threat works, PCS officers end stir

Punjab CM's threat works, PCS officers end stir

Panel to look into ‘false’ Vigilance cases against colleague...

PWD for Vikramaditya Singh, Dhani Ram Shandil gets Health Department

PWD for Vikramaditya Singh, Dhani Ram Shandil gets Health Department

HP Cabinet to clear OPS at meeting tomorrow

Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhu keeps Finance and Home; see full list

Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...

AI peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was ‘utterly disgusting’

Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'

‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...


Cities

View All

Self-service tourist info kiosks non-functional

Self-service tourist info kiosks non-functional

Clash in Goindwal jail: Kin of injured inmates demand investigation

Snatchers on prowl: Three robbed of phones, vehicle

PCS officers on mass leave, work hit

Cabinet ministers review works in schools

Maghi Mela special train to run between Bathinda, Fazilka on January 14, 15, 16

Maghi Mela special train to run between Bathinda, Fazilka on January 14, 15, 16

Bathinda Punjab’s coldest at 2°C

Chandigarh lawyer appointed to Commonwealth’s new committee on military justice

Chandigarh lawyer appointed to Commonwealth’s new committee on military justice

Punjab school board chairman Yograj resigns

Tunisha Sharma made last phone call to her mother, asked her to book tickets for Chandigarh: Lawyer tells court in Maharashtra

To preserve Chandigarh's heritage, Supreme Court bars floor-wise division of houses

Punjab National Bank fraud: CBI gets sanction to prosecute 6 officers

Ex gratia of Rs 1 crore announced for family of Delhi Police ASI killed by snatcher

Ex gratia of Rs 1 crore announced for family of Delhi Police ASI killed by snatcher

Delhi most polluted city of country in 2022

Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case: Court seeks reasons for delay in responding to initial PCR calls

Nod to prosecute JNUSU ex-leader for Army tweets

Centre-Delhi row: Will have to find balance and decide as to who will control services, says Supreme Court

Special meeting on LED ‘scam’ tomorrow in Jalandhar

Special meeting on LED ‘scam’ tomorrow in Jalandhar

MC driver, who had shot woman dead, succumbs to injuries

Rahul Gandhi to start yatra in Doaba from January 14

Golden girl Mallika Handa to get National Youth Award

Jalandhar students clear CA final

District in need of ambulances, 12 lying defunct at Civil Hospital

District in need of ambulances, 12 lying defunct at Civil Hospital

Ludhiana druglord Akshay Kumar Chhabra rose from tea seller's son to 'crorepati' in 2 years

International drugs syndicate in Ludhiana: No lessons learnt, Punjab Police again caught napping

Residents, farmers' body protest over poor state of Rahon Road

Ludhiana: PCS officers visit court in RTA's support

Rahul Gandhi pays obeisance at Fatehgarh Sahib gurdwara before starting Punjab leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Bharat Jodo Yatra is all about spreading love, Rahul Gandhi says at Sirhind

Traffic jams a norm in royal city, cops on toes during rush hours

Patiala DC takes stock of work on Model Town drain

Patiala MC workers rally behind protesting PCS officers

Patiala youth who died in Canada cremated in hometown today